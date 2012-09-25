版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 02:19 BJT

Onex set to buy German KraussMaffei Tech -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Canadian private equity company Onex has clinched a deal to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei Technologies, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

"The deal is about to be signed" the source said, declining to give financial details.

Onex beat out a Chinese machinery group in the bidding for KraussMaffei Technologies, which is owned by private equity group Madison Capital.

KraussMaffei Technologies has common roots with defense group Krauss-Maffei Wegmann but today is an independent company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐