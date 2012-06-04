Sallie Krawcheck signs on with new discount broker

* Ex-Bank of America executive joins board of Motif
* New firm lets investors buy stock portfolios for $9.95 fee
* Former SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt also advising Motif
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 1 Sallie Krawcheck, ousted in
September as head of Bank of America's wealth and asset
management division, is joining the board of Motif Investing, a
new discount brokerage that offers investors bundles of stocks
linked to investment themes.
Investors can tap Motif's website to buy a group of stocks
that could benefit from, for example, a U.S. housing recovery.
Trades in the portfolios of stocks are $9.95 each, but
transactions are free through the end of June.
Investors can open a Motif account with a minimum deposit of
$1,000, and pay a commission of $9.50 to buy or sell a
portfolio. The firm charges $4.95 for single-stock transactions
made to modify portfolios.
Motif's founders say they want to give investors a way to
act on their own investment ideas without paying middlemen fees
for managing the portfolios.
"Since the Great Recession, investors have been demanding
more control of their money and better performance," Motif
cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Walia said in a
prepared statement.
Krawcheck's affiliation with what is essentially an online
discount broker is a switch from her previous roles running Bank
of America's wealth businesses and Citigroup's
Smith Barney brokerage network, where she preached the virtues
of relying on professional advisers.
Krawcheck said in an interview that she is not advocating
the superiority of one model over the other.
"Each investor needs to make that decision for themselves,"
she said. "I think financial advisers are great, and many of
them are heroes."
Krawcheck was introduced to Motif's Walia by former
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt, who
is an adviser to the firm. Levitt and Krawcheck are also on the
board of Gold Bullion International, which stores small
quantities of gold, silver and other precious metals for retail
investors.
Motif, which was funded with $26 million from venture
capital firms Foundation Capital, Ignition Partners and Norwest
Venture Partners, went live on Monday. In addition to Krawcheck
and representatives of the venture capital firms, the board
includes Walia, a former director of corporate development and
strategy at Microsoft and Motif cofounder Tariq Hilaly, a former
hedge fund manager at Alliance Bernstein.
Krawcheck joined Citigroup in 2002, where she served for a
time as chief financial officer. Before then she was chairman
and CEO of investment bank and money manager Sanford C.
Bernstein & Co, which was absorbed into Alliance Bernstein.
DOZENS OF THEMES
Motif has more than 50 investment themes on its site, and
said it will add more over time. It recently introduced "Lots of
Likes," representing the most-liked companies on Facebook, and
"Income Inequality," which mixes stocks of high- and low-end
retailers.
Motif's press release highlights portfolios that have
yielded double-digit gains year to date, such as Cloud
Computing's 20.9 percent return, but not all are so successful.
"No Glass Ceilings," a 20-stock portfolio of companies run
by female CEOs - including PepsiCo, DuPont, TJX
Companies, ICICI Bank Ltd and WellPoint Inc. -
is down 0.3 percent over the past 12 months.
"Seven Deadly Sins," 25 tobacco, entertainment, gambling and
other stocks, is up just 0.8 percent, brought low by the average
36.1 percent fall of its two "Greed" stocks - Goldman Sachs
Group and Morgan Stanley.
Krawcheck concedes that thematic investing based on an
investor's unprofessional observations about societal, cultural
or political observations can be dangerous if used exclusively
and to excess. But Motif gives users more insight into
portfolios than they have when buying mutual funds and "provides
a more diversified bet than single-stock investing," she said.
Investors can open Motif accounts with as little as $1,000
and can customize motifs by eliminating stocks or changing each
stock's relative weight in portfolios. To purchase so many
stocks with such a small nut, Motif allocates partial shares of
portfolio companies.
Motif, whose executives include compliance and marketing
veterans of discount brokers E*Trade Financial and
Charles Schwab Corp, also is pitching the culture of
social networking, another new interest of Krawcheck.
The new brokerage encourages customers to share their
investing ideas with new "circles" of friends drawn from lists
of Facebook contacts, and it urges them to vote "Like" or
"Dislike" on each portfolio page.
Krawcheck, who since March has been an active user of
Twitter, said she also embraces the social-networking theme.
She would not comment on whether she is an investor in
Motif, or on her $6 million separation agreement with Bank of
America that includes a noncompete clause.