Krispy Kreme says Indian partner to invest $13.5 mln to set up stores

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
BANGALORE Aug 22 U.S. retailer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc said Citymax, its partner for southern and western Indian markets, will invest 750 million Indian rupees ($13.5 million) to set up 80 stores over five years.
The doughnut and coffee retailer, will open its first store in Bangalore in 2012, James Rogers, vice-president, international marketing, Krispy Kreme told reporters on Wednesday.
Krispy Kreme did not give details of its expansion plans with its other Indian franchisee partner Bedrock Food.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.