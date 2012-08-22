版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 18:53 BJT

Krispy Kreme says Indian partner to invest $13.5 mln to set up stores

BANGALORE Aug 22 U.S. retailer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc said Citymax, its partner for southern and western Indian markets, will invest 750 million Indian rupees ($13.5 million) to set up 80 stores over five years.

The doughnut and coffee retailer, will open its first store in Bangalore in 2012, James Rogers, vice-president, international marketing, Krispy Kreme told reporters on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme did not give details of its expansion plans with its other Indian franchisee partner Bedrock Food.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐