Krispy Kreme to be taken private by JAB for $1.35 bln

May 9 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc said it will be taken private by a unit of investment firm JAB Holding Co for about $1.35 billion.

The $21 per share cash offer is at a 25 percent premium to its Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

