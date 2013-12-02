版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Krispy Kreme shares fall after results

NEW YORK Dec 2 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc : * Shares fall 10 percent in extended trading after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐