版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:53 BJT

Supermarket operator Kroger to fill 10,000 permanent posts

Jan 23 U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Monday it would fill 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.

Kroger, which had about 431,000 full- and part-time employees as of Jan. 30, 2016, also said its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 in 2016. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐