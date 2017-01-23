Supermarket operator Kroger to fill 10,000 permanent posts

Jan 23 U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Monday it would fill 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.

Kroger, which had about 431,000 full- and part-time employees as of Jan. 30, 2016, also said its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 in 2016.