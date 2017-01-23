UPDATE 2-Supermarket chain Kroger to fill 10,000 permanent positions

(Adds details on Amazon, Wal-Mart, shares)
Jan 23 Supermarket operator Kroger Co
said on Monday it would fill 10,000 positions this year, joining
a list of companies that have publicized routine hiring plans as
President Donald Trump puts pressure on companies to employ more
U.S. workers.
The number of permanent jobs being filled this year,
however, is lower than last year's hiring and represents about 2
percent of Kroger's total workforce.
Kroger had about 431,000 full- and part-time employees as of
Jan. 30, 2016. The company hired more than 12,000 workers in
2016.
The company's shares were down 1.1 percent in afternoon
trading.
Kroger's announcement comes on the same day Amazon.com Inc
said it would create more than 1,000 permanent jobs in
its new distribution center in Colorado.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said earlier this month it would
create 10,000 jobs in the United States as part of a previously
announced plan.
Auto parts retailer AutoZone Inc announced plans to
hire more than 12,000 new full- and part-time employees through
April last week - part of its normal hiring plans.
Trump, who took on office on Friday, has criticized U.S.
companies across industries for not doing more to keep jobs in
the United States.
He met with a dozen American manufacturers at the White
House on Monday, pledging to slash regulations and cut corporate
taxes to stimulate growth and jobs in the United States.
(Reporting by Aravind K and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Martina D'Couto and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)