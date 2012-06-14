Kroger Q1 profit rises, identical sales up 4.2 pct

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
June 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as sales at identical supermarkets rose 4.2 percent.
The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores reported a net profit of $439.4 million, or 78 cents per share, for the first quarter that ended May 19, compared with a year-earlier profit of $432.3 million, or 71 cents per share.
Sales, including fuel, rose 5.8 percent to $29.1 billion, in line with analysts forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.