UPDATE 1-Kroger sales outperform, raises outlook

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
* Now sees full year EPS $2.33-$2.40 vs Street's $2.32
* Earned 78 cents a share in Q1, vs analysts' 72 cents
* Still sees identical sales up 3.0-3.5 pct this year
* Shares up 4.3 pct premarket
June 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported a higher than expected quarterly profit on Thursday as sales at identical supermarkets beat analysts' projections, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
Kroger's identical-supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose for a 34th straight quarter, jumping 4.2 percent. While the gain was more modest than the 4.9 percent increase in the preceding quarter, it was above the 4 percent average gain analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters.
The company's shares climbed 4.3 percent to $22.20 in premarket trading.
Identical supermarket sales are a closely watched measure of sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.
Kroger raised its full-year profit forecast to $2.33 to $2.40 a share compared with an earlier forecast $2.28 to $2.38 a share, and above analysts' projections for $2.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It expects to benefit from a 53rd week in the fiscal year, an expected lower inventory charge, aggressive stock repurchases and pension plan consolidation.
Kroger maintained its forecast that identical-store sales, excluding fuel, will rise 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent this year.
The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores, reported a net profit of $439.4 million, or 78 cents a share, for the first quarter through May 19, compared with a year-earlier profit of $432.3 million, or 71 cents a share. That was above Wall Street forecasts of 72 cents a share.
Sales, including fuel, grew 5.8 percent to $29.1 billion.
Kroger said its board had approved a new $1 billion share buyback plan.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.