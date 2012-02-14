Kroger in the ring with Walmart on food prices

* Lower wait times, prices boost shopper loyalty-Kroger CFO
* Inflation may dissipate slower than expected-CEO
* Economy not improving for those at the bottom-CEO
By Jessica Wohl
CINCINNATI, Feb 14 Kroger Co, the
biggest U.S. supermarket operator, says it is more competitive
with Walmart and other food sellers after cutting prices and
reducing checkout wait times.
The proof? Its most dedicated customers are spending more
money at Kroger's stores, executives told Reuters during
interviews at the company's Cincinnati headquarters on Tuesday.
Kroger gets about 50 percent of its best shoppers' total
spending on food, excluding purchases made at restaurants.
Recently, that rate has increased about 1 percentage point a
year, Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman told
Reuters.
Kroger, along with smaller competitors such as Safeway Inc
and Supervalu Inc, continues to squeeze out
costs as it competes with non-union discounter Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, which sells more groceries than any other U.S.
retailer.
While Walmart U.S., Wal-Mart's largest division, has vowed
to invest $2 billion to regain its footing as the low-price
leader, the level of pressure from the world's largest retailer
has not really changed, said Schlotman.
For Schlotman, the internal goal has been for Kroger to
ensure that "our prices are good," and the company is not
pledging for them all to be "great," he said.
"I can't make P&G lower the price on something," Schlotman
said of nearby household products maker Procter & Gamble Co
. "As long as they pass that price onto everybody, what
can I do to maybe only pass on 95 percent of that price?"
Over the past few years, Kroger has been more focused on
keeping prices low, while trying to increase the amount shoppers
spend at its stores versus when they shop elsewhere.
"Our goal was to get closer to Walmart," said Schlotman.
"We're in a significantly better competitive position."
Moves taken during the 1990s to please shareholders led to
the grocer losing its relevance with shoppers, Chief Executive
David Dillon said. Now, it is focused on increasing the volume
of goods it sells, a model that does not always win over Wall
Street analysts who would rather see its margin rate improve at
a faster clip.
Kroger focuses on keeping its gross margin dollars flat
rather than focusing on keeping gross margin rate flat,
Schlotman said.
Another goal has been to reduce wait times in checkout
lines. Changes as basic as scheduling more employees to work at
the cash registers at what are usually busy times, along with
in-store televisions broadcasting secret codes, have helped
Kroger now measure wait time improvements at most stores in
seconds, rather than minutes, he said.
A television screen with three numbered balls is displayed
at about 2,200 stores, he said. The numbers, which look to some
like a display showing winning lottery numbers, are meant to
tell employees things like how many checkers are needed.
Some shoppers have cracked the code, telling employees that
there are supposed to be, say 11 checkers right now since the
television says so, Schlotman said.
The company said it may take a bit longer to see some relief
from the food and household products cost inflation that has
crimped grocery sellers -- and lower-income shoppers.
"Inflation will be a little slower to dissipate," Dillon
said.
Higher prices driven by food inflation, not to mention
higher gasoline prices, continue to be an issue for its
value-oriented shoppers, who remain under the most economic
pressure.
"Life hasn't improved" for them, while things have started
to perk up for mainstream shoppers and those above them, Dillon
said.
Shares of Kroger rose 1.4 percent to $23.87 on Tuesday.