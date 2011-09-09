UPDATE 4-Kroger profit misses, shoppers more cautious

* Q2 adj EPS 41 cents vs Wall Street view 43 cents

* Raises yr same-store sales view, stands by EPS forecast

* Shares fall 6 percent (Adds analyst comment, updates share activity)

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Kroger Co (KR.N), the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported quarterly profit that fell short of Wall Street's estimates and said shoppers are visiting more often but buying cheaper items.

Shares of the company, which owns stores that include Ralphs and Food 4 Less, fell 6 percent and dragged down industry shares.

Kroger is known for its ability to hold down prices as food costs rise. It has been outpacing Safeway Inc SWY.N and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), its main competitors, for many months as large numbers of Americans remain jobless amid an uncertain economic outlook. (See graphic here: r.reuters.com/tet63s )

"The sluggish economy continues to strain household budgets while increasing consumer anxiety. In fact, customers tell us their expectations for the economy are more pessimistic now than at any time this year," Chief Executive David Dillon said on a conference call.

While shoppers are visiting more often, they are spending less per trip by buying fewer items, shifting from national brands to private-label products, and avoiding expensive produce, executives said.

"Customers are even more value-conscious when they shop," President and Chief Operating Officer Rodney McMullen said on the call.

Kroger, which has been gaining market share, said it used a tax benefit in the quarter to make price reductions earlier than planned.

That contributed to the profit miss and intensified worries that Kroger could reignite the industry's profit-sapping price war of recent years.

Kroger and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), which sells more groceries than any other U.S. food retailer, largely set prices for the industry.

"I don't think either one of them has any incentive to launch a price war," said Walter Stackow, senior research analyst at Manning & Napier, which holds Kroger shares.

Jefferies & Co analyst Scott Mushkin said Kroger's results and the commentary around consumer behavior do not bode well for Safeway and Supervalu.

"This is not a good sign for them," said Mushkin. Price competition could heat up again if food sellers simply decide to begin absorbing some of the higher food costs they had been passing through to shoppers, he said.

"The chances of the competitive environment deteriorating increase as the economy continues to get worse," said Mushkin.

Kroger shares were off $1.40 to $21.95 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Wal-Mart shares were down 1.6 percent, compared with declines of 4.3 percent for Safeway and 4 percent for Supervalu.

Kroger's fiscal second-quarter net income rose 7.3 percent to $280.8 million, or 46 cents per share.

Excluding tax adjustments, it earned 41 cents per share in the quarter, which ended on Aug. 13. Analysts, on average, were looking for 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales, including fuel, rose 11.5 percent to $20.9 billion.

Identical supermarket sales -- a closely watched measure of sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters -- rose 5.3 percent, excluding fuel, because of higher food prices.

Cincinnati-based Kroger raised its full-year growth forecast for identical supermarket sales because of the healthy second-quarter number, and repeated its forecast for full-year earnings at the top of a range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Robert MacMillan and John Wallace)