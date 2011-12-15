UPDATE 1-Kroger sees hit, then gain, as pension plans merge

Dec 15 Kroger Co said on Thursday that four of the pension funds to which it contributes will merge into a new fund, a move that should ultimately trim its pension contribution costs after it takes a charge this year.

Four United Food and Commercial Workers/multi-employer pension funds are going to merge into a new fund as of Jan. 1, 2012, it said. Kroger, the largest traditional U.S. grocer, employs more than 338,000 workers and the new plan will secure pension benefits for more than 65,000 of them.

Kroger said that it expects to contribute about $650 million to the new fund in January. It now expects to incur a charge of about 73 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to that contribution, though the exact effect on profit will depend on how much it actually contributes.

The new arrangement should lead to a lower 2012 pension expense and increase fiscal 2012 profit by about 4 to 6 cents per share, Kroger said.

Kroger said that its associates represent 92 percent of the total active participants in the four funds that are merging.