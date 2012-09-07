CORRECTED-Kroger reports quarterly profit, raises year view

(Corrects headline, first sentence to show total profit
declined)
Sept 7 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, reported a slightly lower quarterly profit
on Friday and raised its fiscal year forecast slightly, as loyal
customers shopped at its stores and it kept a tight lid on
costs.
The Cincinnati-based operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer,
Smith's, Food 4 Less and other stores earned $279.1 million, or
51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 11. A year
earlier, its net profit was $280.8 million, or 46 cents per
share.
Sales, including fuel, rose 3.9 percent to $21.73 billion,
missing analysts' estimate of $21.9 billion.
Kroger said it now expects to earn $2.35 per share to $2.42
per share this fiscal year. Its prior forecast was $2.33 to
$2.40.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica Wohl in
Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)