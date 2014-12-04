版本:
Kroger profit jumps 21 pct in third quarter

Dec 4 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc, sending its shares up 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $362 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 8, from $299 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 11 percent to $24.99 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Don Sebastian)
