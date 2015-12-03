Supermarket operator Kroger's quarterly profit rises 18 pct

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator by store count, reported an 18.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as its operating expenses fell.
The net income attributable to Kroger rose to $428 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter from $362 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable sales, excluding fuel, increased 5.4 percent at stores open for more than a year without expansion or relocation. Analysts on average had expected a 4.5 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total sales increased 0.4 percent to $25.08 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.