UPDATE 1-Kroger forecast beats, helped by mergers, fuel margins

March 5 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, forecast a full-year profit above analysts' estimates as it benefits from its acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc and higher margins on fuel.

Kroger shares rose 6.7 percent to a record high of $74.30 in morning trading on Thursday.

The operator of the Kroger supermarket chain also owns the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery chains and online vitamin seller Vitacost.com.

Kroger completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of Harris Teeter in January 2014, adding more than 200 supermarkets, mostly in the southeastern United States. It closed its $280 million acquisition of Vitacost.com in August.

The company said it benefited from low retail fuel prices and "unusually high" margins on fuel.

However, Kroger said it expected fuel margins to return to historical levels as the year progresses.

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 6 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, higher than the 4.8 percent growth analysts on average had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

The company forecast 2015 profit at between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of $3.72.

Kroger expects identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, of about 3-4 percent for 2015.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Kroger rose 23 percent to $518 million, or $1.04 per share.

Sales rose 8.5 percent to $25.21 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents per share on sales of $25.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel)