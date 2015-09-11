Kroger quarterly profit up 25 pct

Sept 11 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower operating expenses and higher fuel margins.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $433 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 15, from $347 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.3 percent, beating the 4.7 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Sales rose 0.9 percent to $25.54 billion.

