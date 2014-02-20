Blackstone, GIC nearing Kronos minority stake deal - sources

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Feb 20 Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in Kronos Inc that could value the resources management software firm at around $4.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity explored an outright sale of Kronos but rejected takeover bids earlier this month due to disagreements over valuation, people familiar with the matter said last week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Representatives of Kronos, Hellman & Friedman, JMI Equity, Blackstone and GIC could not be immediately reached for comment.
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.