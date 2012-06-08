RLPC: Kronos scraps dividend, makes changes

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
NEW YORK, June 8 Kronos Worldwide Inc has made a second round of investor-friendly changes after increasing the rate and tightening the amortization language on its term loan B late last week, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The issuer has reduced its term loan B to $400 million from $600 million, while also shortening the tenor on the facility to six years from seven years. Additionally, Kronos has scrapped plans to issue a dividend and to repay a European revolver.
Kronos has also increased the rate on its loan for a second time to 475bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98.5 cents on the dollar. Proceeds will now be used just to refinance debt.
Last week, Kronos bumped up the rate on the term loan B to 425bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. At launch, the loan was guided at 375bp over Libor with the same Libor floor and discount.
The loan will now amortize at 5 percent per year, up from the original proposal of 1 percent per year. The issuer also added financial covenants to the originally covenant-lite loan. The loan now features a net leverage ratio of 3.5 times. As previously reported, Wells Fargo leads the credit, which is rounded out by a $125 million, five-year revolver. The corporate family rating is Ba2, while the facility rating is Ba3.
Kronos Worldwide Inc is an international producer of titanium dioxide products.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.