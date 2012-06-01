RLPC: Kronos increases rate, adds back covenant

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, June 1 Kronos Worldwide Inc has bumped up the rate on its $600 million, seven-year term loan B, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Pricing is now 425bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. At launch, the loan was guided at 375bp over Libor with the same Libor floor and discount.
The loan will now amortize at 5 percent per year, up from the original proposal of 1 percent per year. The issuer has also added financial covenants to the originally covenant-lite loan. The loan now features a net leverage ratio of 3.5 times. As previously reported, Wells Fargo leads the credit, which is rounded out by a $125 million, five-year revolver.
Proceeds will be used to refinance around 280 million euro of outstanding notes due 2013 at subsidiary Kronos International Inc (KII), Kronos said in a statement. The remaining proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include the payment of a special dividend of up to $1 per share. The corporate family rating is Ba2, while the facility rating is Ba3.
Kronos Worldwide Inc is an international producer of titanium dioxide products.
* Civeo Corp- Under amended credit facility, Civeo's leverage ratio has a maximum of 5.25x in first and Q2 of 2017
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose