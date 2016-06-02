版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

Brazil's Kroton mulls all-stock purchase of rival Estacio

BRASILIA, June 2 Brazil's private education company Kroton Educacional SA said Thursday it was considering an all-stock purchase of rival Estacio Participacoes SA.

Kroton said in a filing it had hired Itau BBA and law firm Barbosa Müssnich Aragão to advise on this possible move. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

