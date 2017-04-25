版本:
Brazil's Kroton says on-site enrollment levels up 10 pct in Q1

SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's largest for-profit education firm Kroton Educacional SA said in a securities filing Tuesday that its on-site graduation enrollment levels rose 10 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.

Kroton said the number of students enrolled in such programs totaled 112,223 in the first three months of 2017. The company added its total on-site graduation student base fell 1 percent to 433,612 in the period. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
