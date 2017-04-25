Brazil's Kroton says on-site enrollment levels up 10 pct in Q1

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's largest for-profit education firm Kroton Educacional SA said in a securities filing Tuesday that its on-site graduation enrollment levels rose 10 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.
Kroton said the number of students enrolled in such programs totaled 112,223 in the first three months of 2017. The company added its total on-site graduation student base fell 1 percent to 433,612 in the period. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.