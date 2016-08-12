Brazil's Kroton-Estácio deal not at risk over accounting flaws -CEO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, said on Friday that ongoing accounting adjustments by rival Estácio Participações SA are not likely to put the two companies' planned merger at risk.
In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Kroton Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said those adjustments are not deemed relevant and are unlikely to trigger changes to the memorandum of understanding signed with Estácio.
Shareholders of both companies will vote on the transaction Aug. 15. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.