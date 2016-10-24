UPDATE 2-Brazil's Kroton taps bank to extend student loan alternatives

(Adds M&A activity and quote, paragraphs 6-9)
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's No. 1 college
operator Kroton Educacional SA has teamed up with an
unidentified domestic lender to broaden financing alternatives
other than state-backed loans, a sign it is preparing for a
potential economic recovery by attracting more students.
The joint venture, which aims to offer financing instruments
for students other than the state program known as Fies, could
be launched as early as next year, Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Galindo and company executives said on Monday at an
event.
Kroton, which last quarter agreed to buy rival
Estácio Participações SA, expects the venture to help mitigate
financing-related risks ahead of completion of the deal, Chief
Financial Officer Frederico Abreu said. Protecting cash is key
for Kroton to undertake other acquisitions should the Estácio
deal be approved by regulators, he said.
More cash could be used to increase dividend payouts beyond
the current 35 percent of net income, Abreu said. He said share
buybacks would be considered only as an alternative should
Kroton's stock fall considerably.
Shares shed 2.2 percent to 16.19 reais on Monday, paring
this year's gain to 74 percent.
The venture coincides with Kroton's attempts to reduce
reliance on government loans to lure and keep students. This
year, credit funded entirely by Brazil-based Belo Horizonte
represented 30 percent of enrollments, compared with 9 percent
for the Fies program. The government cut back on Fies last year
to help narrow a record budget deficit.
Fies has changed its student lending rules, reducing the
number of people going to college using subsidized government
loans.
Kroton expects to receive regulatory approval for Estácio's
takeover by mid-2017, finance director Carlos Lazar said. The
combination would form the world's largest education company by
market value, with more than 1.5 million students.
"We are in a position to propose adequate remedies to
approve the deal," Galindo said of what is expected to be
detailed antitrust scrutiny.
($1 = 3.1205 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)