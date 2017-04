Nov 19 Krynicki Recykling SA :

* Signs deal with O-I Europe s.a.r.l. for a delivery of glass to O-I foundry in Estonia

* Deal was signed as framework agreement for several years and estimated value of deal in first year is 1.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:

