Germany's K+S explores Morton Salt flotation - paper

FRANKFURT Jan 14 German salt and potash miner
K+S is discussing internally a potential listing of
its U.S. salt division Morton Salt to bolster its share price
and discourage unwanted takeover approaches, a German newspaper
reported on Thursday.
The fertiliser mining group last year fended off a takeover
approach by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, arguing the 41
euros a share offer undervalued its salt business and its
Canadian potash mine construction project.
Selling some shares in a separately listed Morton Salt could
highlight the unit's market value and bolster the group's share
price, but considerations are at an initial stage, daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited company sources as saying.
It added there were conflicting views about the matter among
senior managers.
Shares in K+S rose as much as 1.5 percent after the market
open but pared gains to trade up 0.1 percent by 0831 GMT.
The paper said a spokesman declined to comment. The company
could not be reached for an immediate comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Mark
Potter)