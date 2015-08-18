K+S says Legacy supply deal highlights independence

FRANKFURT Aug 18 Germany's K+S
signed a supply deal for potash fertiliser from its Legacy mine
in Canada, saying the agreement strengthened its position as an
independent supplier as it battles an unwanted takeover bid from
Canada's Potash.
The salt and fertiliser producer said it had agreed an
exclusive deal to supply Koch Fertilizer with 500,000 tonnes per
year of granular potash for Koch's U.S. customers, representing
about a quarter of the mine's capacity.
"This relationship highlights our position as a reliable and
independent supplier in the market," K+S executive board member
Andreas Radmacher said in a statement.
It said it would not provide further details of the deal.
The Legacy mine K+S is building in the prairies of western
Canada will be the first built from scratch in the oversupplied
global potash industry in almost 40 years and is thought to be a
motivator of Potash's 7.9 billion euro bid.
K+S has rejected the bid as undervaluing the company but has
left the door open to an improved offer.
