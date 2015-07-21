K+S says new Potash Corp overture no basis for talks

FRANKFURT, July 21 Canadian mineral miner Potash
Corp has made a fresh attempt to win over the
management of takeover target K+S and the German
regional state of Hesse, where it is headquartered, but failed
to entice K+S into merger talks.
Potash Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk had met with the
state premier of Hesse, handing over documents about Potash
Corp's plans to preserve jobs after a takeover that were
afterwards also made available to K+S, a spokesman for the
German salt and fertiliser group said.
"We've looked into these statements and concluded that they
contain nothing substantial beyond what we had already been
given in writing. That's why we still see no basis for talks,"
he said.
K+S earlier this month rebuffed Potash Corp's 7.9 billion
euros ($8.65 billion) proposed bid, of 41 euros per share, as
too low and suggested the suitor was planning to shrink the
company.
It has dismissed the suitor's pledge to preserve jobs and
sites in Germany as too vague.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Victoria Bryan)