K+S investors see Potash Corp deal within reach despite rebuff

* Potash Corp wants control of K+S Canadian project
* Suitor wants to manage over-supplied market
* German company has rejected 41 euro share offer
By Andreas Kröner and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, July 9 Shareholders in takeover
target K+S say a deal could be done because suitor
Potash Corp's main aim is to get control over its
German rival's ambitious Canadian project and scale it back.
K+S's "Legacy" mine in the prairies in western Canada would
be the first built from scratch in the global potash industry in
almost 40 years. It would add to an already oversupplied market
where demand is suffering from weak emerging market currencies
and low crop prices.
Potash Corp could more easily ration global supply by
controlling K+S, but still commit to leaving its German
operations largely intact. The potential threat to K+S's
domestic operations were seen as one reason why German
regulators might block a deal.
K+S last week rebuffed Potash Corp's 7.9 billion euro ($8.6
billion) proposed bid of 41 euros per share as too low and
suggested the suitor was planning to shrink the company.
Potash is in demand as a mineral because it plays a vital
role in plant growth and crop resistance to cold and drought.
Representing a market of about $20 billion, it is one of three
main nutrients used in synthetic fertilisers, alongside nitrogen
and phosphorus.
K+S shares traded at 36.58 euros on Thursday and some
investors and analysts say it is poorly placed to reach a market
value of 41 euros per share under its own steam.
Suitor Potash should be able to squeeze more value from K+S.
According to J.P. Morgan, the German company has an 11 percent
market share, plus potentially about 3 percent from its new
Canadian mine.
Potash Corp previously committed funds to boost its annual
capacity to more than 17 million tonnes over the next few years
from almost 11 million tonnes in 2015.
It is now reining in production amid a boost in supply from
major rivals Uralkali and Belaruskali, who stopped
collaborating two years ago.
Adding to downward pressure on prices, K+S plans to ramp up
annual output at Legacy to 2 million tonnes by the end of 2017.
"One shouldn't underestimate what this mine could do to the
potash market. That's the real reason for Potash Corp to take an
interest in K+S," said one German institutional shareholder, who
recently bought shares in K+S and who asked not to be named.
Others following the takeover tussle agreed.
"The main rationale for the acquisition appears to be to
prevent K+S's Legacy from disrupting market prices as it adds
capacity to the already over-supplied global and North American
markets," said Bernstein Research analyst Jeremy Redenius.
43 EURO PRICE?
Another fund manager, one of the German group's top 15
shareholders, said he believed a bid of around 43 euros could be
the basis of an agreement.
To some degree, the market was appreciative of Chief
Executive Norbert Steiner's rebuff of the current proposal, but
he should be wary of the potential stock price slump should
Potash walk away, the person said.
"It's his job to let off a little steam," the fund manager
said.
However, several people familiar with the Canadian company
said on Wednesday that it did not plan to sweeten its bid.
Thanks to restricted output of Canpotex -- a North American
export pact of Potash Corp, Mosaic and Agrium
-- the nutrient's global price has remained well above the
extraction costs of the industry's most expensive mines, many of
which are in Germany.
Canpotex commands over a third of the global potash
production capacity with Potash Corp accounting for about half
of that. Canpotex's market share was seen at 29 percent last
year.
The shareholders added that Potash Corp -- with its mind on
the Legacy project -- can afford to give guarantees for enough
German jobs to placate politicians there as well as the target's
top management, which by law has to defend the interests of the
entire company, not just its owners.
K+S has suggested that about 40 percent of its German
operations were at risk because Potash has more cost effective
idle capacity in Canada. But the fund managers dismissed this as
exaggerated, citing prohibitive shipping costs from Potash
Corp's main hub in Saskatchewan to Europe.
As part of a deal, however, Potash could seek to bring
forward the sunset phase of K+S's two most depleted and most
expensive mines in Germany, and replace some of the German
potash shipped to Brazil with North American volumes.
About 20 percent of K+S's fertiliser products go to South
America. Brazil, by far the largest market in the region, relies
on Germany for 13 percent of its potash imports.
Analysts say that any antitrust remedies linked to a deal
would likely be surmountable but Brazilian authorities may pose
the biggest hurdles.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
