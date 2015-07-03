K+S says no basis for talks suggested by Potash Corp

FRANKFURT, July 3 German potash miner K+S
on Friday rebuffed Potash Corp's overture to
engage in talks over its proposed 7.85 billion euro ($8.72
billion) takeover.
"Potash Corp's response contains nothing new for us. That is
why there is no basis for talks," a spokesman for the German
group said.
Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Friday it was
confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over the takeover
proposal for the German potash miner, and that it would seek to
meet with K+S's management as soon as possible.
The K+S spokesman added the company would in principle
assess any new proposal.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
