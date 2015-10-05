K+S says positive on future after Potash Corp drops bid

FRANKFURT Oct 5 K+S said it remained upbeat on its long-term prospects after Potash Corp of Saskatchewan withdrew its 7.9 billion euro ($8.90 billion) offer for the German potash miner on Monday.

"This step creates clarity. We are convinced that we can successfully develop our company based on a consistent implementation of our two-pillar strategy in the long term. We are strong in potash and in salt," K+S Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement.

The company said it expected significant sales and earnings growth this year, despite the current weakness of potash markets. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)