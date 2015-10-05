K+S says positive on future after Potash Corp drops bid

FRANKFURT Oct 5 K+S said it remained
upbeat on its long-term prospects after Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan withdrew its 7.9 billion euro ($8.90
billion) offer for the German potash miner on Monday.
"This step creates clarity. We are convinced that we can
successfully develop our company based on a consistent
implementation of our two-pillar strategy in the long term. We
are strong in potash and in salt," K+S Chief Executive Norbert
Steiner said in a statement.
The company said it expected significant sales and earnings
growth this year, despite the current weakness of potash
markets.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)