Potash Corp withdraws offer for K+S

Oct 4 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said
it has withdrawn its offer for German potash producer K+S
, citing a decline in global commodity and equity
markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management.
"In light of these (challenging) market conditions and a
lack of engagement by K+S management, we have concluded that
continued pursuit of a combination is no longer in the best
interests of our shareholders," Potash Corp CEO Jochen Tilk said
in a statement late on Sunday.
Tilk said on Sept. 16 that Potash was not actively
discussing its takeover proposal with K+S but remained
interested in a combination of the fertilizer producers that
would aid North American potash sales and offer new access to
Europe.
