K+S says shareholders back rejection of Potash's proposal

FRANKFURT Aug 10 German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG said 84 percent of private shareholders it surveyed backed its decision to reject Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's takeover offer.

Only about 4 percent of the 39,000 shareholders who participated in the survey said they would accept a 41 euro per share offer from Potash Corp, it said on Monday.

Potash Corp has been pushing to talk with K+S management despite the German company's initial rejection last month of the Canadian company's 7.9 billion euro ($8.64 billion) bid.

