K+S says shareholders back rejection of Potash's proposal

FRANKFURT Aug 10 German salt and fertilizer
company K+S AG said 84 percent of private
shareholders it surveyed backed its decision to reject Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan's takeover offer.
Only about 4 percent of the 39,000 shareholders who
participated in the survey said they would accept a 41 euro per
share offer from Potash Corp, it said on Monday.
Potash Corp has been pushing to talk with K+S management
despite the German company's initial rejection last month of the
Canadian company's 7.9 billion euro ($8.64 billion) bid.
($1 = 0.9145 euros)
