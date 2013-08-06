UPDATE 1-Potash miner K+S sticks to Canadian mining project

* Says new Canadian mine on track
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Germany's K+S, the
world's fourth-largest potash miner, will stick to its expansion
project in Canada following Russian rival Uralkali's
decision to abandon an export cartel that led to expectations of
a slump in potash prices.
Uralkali last week sent shock waves through the
potash industry by abandoning an export joint-venture with
Belaruskali and forecasting a more then 25 percent slide in the
price of potash to below $300 per tonne.
"Our (Canadian) Legacy project is on track, we will not call
this important venture into question in response to mere
speculation," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Analysts had expected K+S to further postpone its planned
C$4.1 billion ($3.9 billion) investment in the new Canadian mine
known as Legacy.
In April, it said the venture would absorb a quarter more
investment and that start of production would be delayed by half
a year until mid-2016.
K+S, also the world's largest salt supplier, also scrapped
its outlook for slightly higher adjusted earnings before
interest and tax in 2013.
The shares extended losses and traded 11 percent lower at
1210 GMT.