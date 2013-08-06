UPDATE 1-Potash miner K+S sticks to Canadian mining project

* Says new Canadian mine on track

* "Speculation" on potash prices won't spell end to venture

* Scraps outlook for higher 2013 operating profit

* Shares extend losses, trade 11 pct lower

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Germany's K+S, the world's fourth-largest potash miner, will stick to its expansion project in Canada following Russian rival Uralkali's decision to abandon an export cartel that led to expectations of a slump in potash prices.

Uralkali last week sent shock waves through the potash industry by abandoning an export joint-venture with Belaruskali and forecasting a more then 25 percent slide in the price of potash to below $300 per tonne.

"Our (Canadian) Legacy project is on track, we will not call this important venture into question in response to mere speculation," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected K+S to further postpone its planned C$4.1 billion ($3.9 billion) investment in the new Canadian mine known as Legacy.

In April, it said the venture would absorb a quarter more investment and that start of production would be delayed by half a year until mid-2016.

K+S, also the world's largest salt supplier, also scrapped its outlook for slightly higher adjusted earnings before interest and tax in 2013.

The shares extended losses and traded 11 percent lower at 1210 GMT.