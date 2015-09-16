UPDATE 3-Potash Corp, K+S not actively discussing takeover -Potash CEO

(Adds no comment from K+S, updates share prices)
By Rod Nickel
Sept 16 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
is not actively discussing its takeover proposal with
Germany's K+S, but remains interested in a
combination of fertilizer producers that would aid North
American potash sales and offer new access to Europe, Chief
Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.
Potash Corp's standing offer of 7.9 billion euros ($8.90
billion) or 41 euros per share is appealing to K+S shareholders,
Tilk said at an investors' conference in New York organized by
Credit Suisse.
"It was attractive when we made it (in July). Marketing
conditions have changed, we think it's even more attractive
now," he said. "I will not put words in K+S shareholders' mouths
but I think most of them feel that is an appropriate offer in
terms of premium."
A K+S spokesman declined to comment.
Shares of K+S dipped after Tilk's comments and closed down
0.2 percent at 33.58 euros in Frankfurt. Potash shares were up
1.8 percent at $25.44 in New York and up 1.3 percent at C$33.51
in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
Potash Corp's interest in K+S comes as the over-built potash
industry struggles with low prices.
China imposed a value-added tax this month that will make
potash modestly more costly to its rice farmers, Tilk said.
Recession in Brazil and the U.S. dollar's strength are also
hurting producers, he said.
K+S, EuroChem and others, meanwhile, are building new mines.
"The next 5 years will be somewhat challenging in terms of
supply and demand," Tilk said.
Negotiations with China look to be "tough" for a 2016 potash
supply contract, Tilk said.
A takeover would give Potash Corp a chance to realize
savings from selling potash within North America from its own
Western Canada mines jointly with potash from K+S' Legacy mine,
which is under construction in the region, Tilk said.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp made a fresh
attempt in July to entice K+S into takeover talks, but the salt
and fertilizer company rejected it. Earlier that
month, K+S rebuffed Potash Corp's offer as too low and suggested
the suitor was planning to shrink the company.
Germany's Handlesblatt reported last week that a hostile bid
was imminent, but Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson said in a note
on Tuesday that there appeared to be little interest in Germany
in a deal.
