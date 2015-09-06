Canada's Potash hires 3rd bank in battle for K+S -paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Canada's Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan has hired a third investment bank as
adviser in its effort to take over German fertiliser maker K+S
, a German newspaper reported on Sunday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch will join Morgan Stanley and
Deutsche Bank in advising the Canadians in the effort, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said, without citing
sources.
K+S has also taken on Rothschild as an adviser, alongside
Goldman Sachs, the paper added, again without citing sources.
K+S rejected a 7.9 billion euro ($8.81 billion) offer from
Potash but said it would consider any improved offer after its
position was boosted by stronger than expected quarterly
earnings.
Potash and K+S were not immediately available for comment.
The banks all declined comment, the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg)