K+S keeps FY profit guidance after Q2 rise, affirms Potash rejection

BERLIN Aug 13 Germany's K+S AG kept
its guidance for a significant increase in full-year earnings
after second-quarter operating profit rose more than expected to
179.2 million euros ($199.56 million).
Quarterly operating profit rose 14 percent from last year's
157.3 million euros, beating a 168 million-euro consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll.
The salt and fertilizer company on Thursday affirmed its
rejection of a takeover proposal by Canada's Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan which is worth 41 euros per share.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)