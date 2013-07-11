Canadian Pacific Railway to transport K&S potash

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 11 K&S Potash Canada, a subsidiary of Germany's K&S AG, said on Thursday that it signed an exclusive long-term deal for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to transport potash from a mine it is building in Western Canada.

Terms were not released.

The Legacy mine near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is expected to begin production in 2016, and will be the province's first new potash mine in about 40 years.