BRIEF-K Swiss jumps in premarket; to be acquired by E-Land World

NEW YORK Jan 17 K Swiss Inc : * Jumps 47.3 percent to $4.70 in premarket; to be acquired by South Korea's E-Land World for $4.75 per share in cash

