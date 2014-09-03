BRIEF-Kudelski SA completes sale of Nagraid Security to Oberthur Technologies

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Sep 3 Kudelski SA :
* Said on Tuesday it closed previously announced sale of stake in NagraID Security SA to Oberthur Technologies
* Said financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed
LONDON, April 19 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 19 Swiss bourse SIX has fined UBS 2 million Swiss francs ($2.01 million) for releasing price-sensitive information too late after Switzerland's highest court said it would not consider an appeal by the bank.