版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 14:51 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski SA completes sale of Nagraid Security to Oberthur Technologies

Sep 3 Kudelski SA :

* Said on Tuesday it closed previously announced sale of stake in NagraID Security SA to Oberthur Technologies

* Said financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐