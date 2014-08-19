版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 13:57 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Oberthur Technologies to acquire 100% equity stake of NagraID Security SA from Kudelski Group

(Refiles to put Oberthur Technologies and NagraID in the correct case)

Aug 19 Aug 19 Kudelski SA : * Says Oberthur Technologies will acquire 100% equity stake of NagraID security

sa from Kudelski Group and company's management * Says transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed

