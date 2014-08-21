BRIEF-Kudelski reports H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, up 79.9%

Aug 21 Kudelski SA :
* Says H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, representing
growth of 79.9%
over the firs t half 2013
* Says H1 net income from continuing operations improved from
CHF 10.7 million
to CHF 18.3 million
* Says H1 revenues in constant currency increased by 9.5% over
the same period
in 2013 to CHF 400.1 million
* Says is updating its FY total revenue guidance from CHF 865
to 880 million to
a new range of CHF 895 to 915 million
* Says raises its FY operating income guidance from CHF 55 to
65 million to a
new range of CHF 60 to 70 million
