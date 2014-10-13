版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 13:42 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International appoints Gianfranco Sgro as new member of Management Board

Oct 13 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Says Board of Directors has appointed Gianfranco Sgro as a new member of the Management Board effective as of Feb. 1, 2015

* Says Gianfranco Sgro will assume global responsibility for the business unit Contract Logistics Source text: bit.ly/1z33BRZ Further company coverage:
