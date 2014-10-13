BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International reports 9 month turnover of CHF 13 bln versus CHF 12.88 bln year ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 13 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :
* Says 9 month net income is 480 million Swiss francs versus 442 million Swiss francs a year ago
* Says 9 month EBIT is 607 million Swiss francs versus 561 million Swiss francs a year ago
* Says 9 month gross profit is 4.7 billion Swiss francs versus 4.69 billion Swiss francs a year ago
* Says 9 month turnover is 13 billion Swiss francs versus 12.88 billion Swiss francs a year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1CbT2rO Further company coverage:
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.