RESEARCH ALERT-Kuehne & Nagel: Goldman Sachs raises to buy

Nov 22 Kuehne & Nagel : * Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
