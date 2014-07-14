版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 13:01 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International says H1 2014 revenue of CHF 8.50 billion

July 14 Kuehne und Nagel International AG : * Says H1 2014 revenue of CHF 8.50 billion versus 8.55 billion year ago * Says H1 gross profit of CHF 3.1 billion versus CHF 3.1 billion year ago * Says H1 net income of CHF 313 million versus CHF 289 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 396 million versus CHF 366 million year ago * Source text [ID:bit.ly/1scVHRy] * Further company coverage
