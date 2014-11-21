版本:
2014年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Kuka sees no obstacles to completing Swisslog takeover

Nov 21 Kuka AG

* Says acceptance rate in Swisslog takeover offer is 80.47 percent

* Says sees no more obstacles to completion of Swisslog deal

* Says Swisslog shareholders still have until Dec. 5 to accept offer Further company coverage:
