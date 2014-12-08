版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 14:46 BJT

BRIEF-Kuka secures 90.9 pct of Swisslog in takeover offer

Dec 8 Kuka

* Says reaches 90 percent acceptance in swisslog takeover offer

* Says total acceptance rate by dec. 5 was 90.9 percent Further company coverage:
