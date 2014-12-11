版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kuka finalises Swisslog offer

Dec 11 Kuka :

* Says final acceptance rate in Swisslog offer is 92.2 percent

* Says finalizing of the takeover offer is planned for 15 December 2014

