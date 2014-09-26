BRIEF-KUKA sees Swisslog synergies above 10 mln Swiss francs

Sept 26 Kuka AG :
* Says in presentation sees synergies from Swisslog takeover
above 10 million Swiss francs
cost savings in common purchasing of 1-2 percent
* Says aims for Swisslog EBIT margin of 5.0 percent versus 3.2
percent in 2013,
realistic to raise margin above 5 percent
* Says will use 120-150 million EUR of existing funds to
finance Swisslog
acquisition
* Says will also use bridge financing, effect of the
transaction on covenants
not critical
* Says transaction is EPS accretive before PPA (purchase price
allocation) for
Kuka as early as the first year after closing
Investor presentation bit.ly/1xoSyRd